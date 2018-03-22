TV presenter's leg 'disappears' when he sits in 'haunted chair'

A spooky moment with a paranormal expert has been caught on film live from a TV show.

TV presenter's legs 'disappears' when he sits in 'haunted chair'

This Morning presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were going about their normal interview routine on the UK show when they began to chat with Neil Packer, a paranormal professional.

And while Philip may have been totally confident about the segment, he never could have imagined what would have happened.

The 55-year-old presenter decided to take a seat in the ‘haunted wheelchair’ despite Neil telling him it has been haunted by soldiers since the war.

Neil went on to claim that every time he takes a seat in the chair he gets the feeling that his leg has been amputated.

However, Philip seemed blasé about the whole thing and told Neil he didn’t feel anything at all.

And while Philip may not have noticed it, one eagle-eyed viewer sitting at home claims she say the presenter’s leg ‘disappear’ as he was getting out of the chair.

"The scary part is that during that time Phillip was sitting in the haunted wheelchair that people have reportedly claimed they felt numbness down their left side whilst sitting in the very same chair!!,” Nicola Mc wrote on Facebook.

Take a look at the video above to see if you can spot it.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram