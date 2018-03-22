News

The three bizarre foods the Queen refuses to eat

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

While the Queen may have all the cuisines of the world at her fingertips, there are three foods in particular that she keeps well clear of.

According to royal chef Darren McGrady, you’ll never find the Buckingham Palace menu with these foods at dinner time.

Apparently, Her Majesty has banned potatoes and pasta because they are too starchy and garlic because she doesn’t want smelly breath when she has to meet other dignitaries.

Queen Elizabeth eating

The Queen never eats potatoes, pasta and garlic when she's at home at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Getty Images

“We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onions,” Chef McGrady told The Sun.

“We also couldn't serve meat that was rare, as she liked her meat more well done.”

When she’s out on royal engagements, it’s been reported that the Queen and the rest of the royal family are banned from eating shellfish.

While we all may instinctively gravitate towards juicy mussels, clams and prawns, the royals stay well away from it.

And it turns out there’s actually a very practical reason behind the decision for the royals to shun shellfish.

Queen Elizabeth

When she’s out on royal engagements, it’s been reported that the Queen and the rest of the royal family are banned from eating shellfish. Photo: Getty Images

Mussels and clams are a no-no. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Prince William, the Queen and everyone else in the family can’t afford to get food poisoning, which is usually associated with shellfish.

The royals have a hectic work schedule and shellfish might just put them out of action if they come across a dodgy one.

It’s also been previously reported that they have very strict dinner table rules in Buckingham Palace.

The whole family must not start eating until after the Queen and are supposed to stop once she finishes.

That realistically gives them a pretty small window to chow down on whatever they want – apart from seafood of course.

