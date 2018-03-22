The Queen requests massive Aussie superstar to perform at her birthday

Over the years, some of the biggest performers in the world have taken to the stage to entertain Queen Elizabeth at her birthday celebrations.

However, for her 92nd bash, the Queen has reportedly requested one Australian star in particular to take to the stage.

According to reports, the Monarch will host a big stage show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 21 and none other than Kylie Minogue will be the star performer.

Indeed, Kylie has a long relationship with the royal family and even received the Britain-Australia Society Award from Prince Philip back in 2017.

"I am delighted to accept this award from the Britain-Australia Society," Kylie said outside Windsor Castle on the day.

"I'm a proud 'Aussie' but Britain has a very strong place in my heart having lived and worked here for many years."

"The society does a wonderful job to promote the rich cultural ties between the two countries and I am honoured to be recognised by them in this way."

Earlier in the year it was even reported that Kylie may have become the next member of the royal family, as it was claimed she was dating the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew.

According to New Idea, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s dad was shacked up with the songstress.

There didn’t appear to be anything behind the rumours however and the Queen has now asked her to perform at her birthday.

It’s believed she will also be joined by Sir Tom Jones and Sting.

