Wedding guests: Did Harry’s ex-girlfriends make the cut?

Danielle Fowler
Yahoo7 Be /

In a surprising turn of events, Prince Harry has reportedly invited not one, not two but three of his ex-girlfriends to the royal wedding.

According to reports, the 33-year-old has sent invitations to former flames Chelsy Davy, Cressida Bonas and singer Ellie Goulding with bride-to-be Meghan Markle‘s blessing.

“Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there,” one of Harry’s close friends revealed to the Daily Mail.

“He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind.”

prince harry

Harry with Chelsy Davy in 2008. Photo: Getty

The royal first met Davy as a teenager at boarding school and the couple dated on and off for a total of seven years before eventually calling it quits in 2011.

A year later, Prince Harry was introduced to actress Cressida Bonas by Princess Eugenie and the couple dated for two years.

Despite their split, Bonas remains good friends with his cousin and has reportedly been invited to her autumn nuptials.

prince harry ex

Harry and Cressida remain close friends. Photo: Getty

And according to multiple reports, Harry later enjoyed a fling with singer Ellie Goulding.

The pair reportedly text one and other for two years before sharing a kiss at a polo party in 2016. The duo have remained firm friends ever since and Harry has reportedly invited the singer to his spring nuptials.

“Ellie has stayed good pals with Harry and is obviously really excited. She has no plans to perform this time but just wants to celebrate her friend’s marriage. Princess Eugenie is a close friend so she’ll fit right in,” a source revealed to The Sun.

prince harry wedding

Harry has reportedly invited all three to the wedding. Photo: Getty

But it’s not the first time the royal family has brushed aside past relationship drama in order to celebrate their big day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly invited several exes to their 2011 nuptials.

While it’s interesting to remember that Camilla Parker-Bowles was in attendance at Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding back in 1981. And when Charles eventually wed Camilla, her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles watched on.

meghan

Meghan on the other hand won't be inviting her ex. Photo: Getty

But Meghan is unlikely to be inviting any ghosts from her relationship past to the royal ceremony. The former actress divorced from film producer Trevor Engelson back in 2013 after two years of marriage due to ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Harry and Meghan will wed on 19 May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

