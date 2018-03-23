Customers go crazy for new Kmart opening

They’re the kind of scenes we’re used to seeing for Boxing Day sales or the latest designer collaboration for a high-street range, but eager shoppers lined up in droves for one particular store opening – and it’s probably not the exclusive launch you would expect.

Hundreds of people made the trip to line up at the front doors of the new Coffs Harbour Kmart, with shoppers stampeding into the store even before the roller doors were even properly up.

Footage shows impatient customers held back by barricades before they were finally allowed into the store to nab the latest Kmart buys at 8am.

And there was an added incentive for Kmart-lovers to make the trip.

Free gifts were handed out to the first 250 customers, along with cupcakes and lucky dips.

"It's fantastic to be part of a community that is buzzing with excitement for the doors to open," Kmart store manager Katrina Tregoning told the Coffs Coast Advocate.

The unlikely store has achieved cult status lately, with their bargain buys and on-trend pieces seeing homewares lovers flocking to their store.

However the store has weathered its share of controversy, and was recently forced to withdraw a lust-have item from shelves.

A blush velvet chair was withdrawn after customers revealed there were quality issues.

“My pink blush chair hasn't been right from day one so I will be returning,” one woman said.

“The legs are splayed way too much and it wobbles terribly.

“When I put it together I thought it said it was meant to have two legs marked A and two marked B but all of mine were marked B. Maybe that's the issue?”

A spokesperson for Kmart confirmed that the chairs have been withdrawn as a ‘safety precaution.’

