News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Customers go crazy for new Kmart opening

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

They’re the kind of scenes we’re used to seeing for Boxing Day sales or the latest designer collaboration for a high-street range, but eager shoppers lined up in droves for one particular store opening – and it’s probably not the exclusive launch you would expect.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
3:10

Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
2:50

Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
0:26

Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
 

Hundreds of people made the trip to line up at the front doors of the new Coffs Harbour Kmart, with shoppers stampeding into the store even before the roller doors were even properly up.

Footage shows impatient customers held back by barricades before they were finally allowed into the store to nab the latest Kmart buys at 8am.

Kmart Coffs Harbour

Would you line up for a Kmart opening? Photo: Coffs Coast Advocate

And there was an added incentive for Kmart-lovers to make the trip.

Free gifts were handed out to the first 250 customers, along with cupcakes and lucky dips.

"It's fantastic to be part of a community that is buzzing with excitement for the doors to open," Kmart store manager Katrina Tregoning told the Coffs Coast Advocate.

The unlikely store has achieved cult status lately, with their bargain buys and on-trend pieces seeing homewares lovers flocking to their store.

Kmart store

Hundreds of people were keen to check out the latest Kmart store. Photo: Coffs Coast Advocate

However the store has weathered its share of controversy, and was recently forced to withdraw a lust-have item from shelves.

A blush velvet chair was withdrawn after customers revealed there were quality issues.

Kmart house

Shoppers went bonkers for the chair a few weeks ago. Photo: Instagram/Kmartgrapevine

“My pink blush chair hasn't been right from day one so I will be returning,” one woman said.

“The legs are splayed way too much and it wobbles terribly.

“When I put it together I thought it said it was meant to have two legs marked A and two marked B but all of mine were marked B. Maybe that's the issue?”

A spokesperson for Kmart confirmed that the chairs have been withdrawn as a ‘safety precaution.’

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top