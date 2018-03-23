Bookies cause fan flurry as they predict Harry and Meghan announcement

They got engaged late last year after a whirlwind romance and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to continue their rapid relationship.

Bookies have decided to slash the odds on the couple announcing they’re expecting their first child this year.

“As if one royal wedding and one royal baby wasn't enough, it's looking increasingly likely there'll be even more good news coming from Buckingham Palace later this year,” Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told the Daily Mail.

Indeed, the pair only revealed to the public in November that they would be tying the knot just six months later.

The loved-up duo will walk down the aisle on May 19 in a lavish Windsor Castle ceremony, after which they will take a carriage ride through the town of Windsor to greet well-wishers.

It’s previously been reported that 36-year-old former Suits actress Meghan, who moved to London to be with her fiancé, Prince Harry, is apparently extremely eager to have a baby straight away.

Erin Specht, who used to be engaged to Meghan’s half-brother, Tom Markle, told New Idea Meghan will make a great mother and is ‘desperate to have a family of her own’.

“Meghan will be pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can,” she said.

“For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum”

Back in April last year, Prince Harry spoke about his desire for children in a candid interview with the Telegraph, saying he believed he was in the right place in his life to start a family.

“Of course, I would love to have kids,” he said.

It’s also been reported that the couple have so much work they want to do together before they have kids.

