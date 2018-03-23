News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Bookies cause fan flurry as they predict Harry and Meghan announcement

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They got engaged late last year after a whirlwind romance and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to continue their rapid relationship.

Juggler entertains London drivers with spontaneous performance mid-road
0:42

Juggler entertains London drivers with spontaneous performance mid-road
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
'Naked' man braves the cold weather in London Old Street
0:57

'Naked' man braves the cold weather in London Old Street
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Police officers caught having snowball fight
1:46

Police officers caught having snowball fight
London bus grinds to a halt in snow
1:51

London bus grinds to a halt in snow
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow
0:59

Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow
Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
6:24

Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
Seminarians take part in snowball fight in Vatican's St Peter's Square
0:48

Seminarians take part in snowball fight in Vatican's St Peter's Square
Snow flurries in Oxford Circus
0:37

Snow flurries in Oxford Circus
 

Bookies have decided to slash the odds on the couple announcing they’re expecting their first child this year.

“As if one royal wedding and one royal baby wasn't enough, it's looking increasingly likely there'll be even more good news coming from Buckingham Palace later this year,” Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bookies have slashed the odds on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making a baby announcement in the coming year. Photo: Getty Images

Indeed, the pair only revealed to the public in November that they would be tying the knot just six months later.

The loved-up duo will walk down the aisle on May 19 in a lavish Windsor Castle ceremony, after which they will take a carriage ride through the town of Windsor to greet well-wishers.

It’s previously been reported that 36-year-old former Suits actress Meghan, who moved to London to be with her fiancé, Prince Harry, is apparently extremely eager to have a baby straight away.

Erin Specht, who used to be engaged to Meghan’s half-brother, Tom Markle, told New Idea Meghan will make a great mother and is ‘desperate to have a family of her own’.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It's previoulsy been reported that Meghan Markle is eager to have kids straight away. Photo: Getty Images

Royal family

Prince Harry has also previously been vocal about his desire to have children. Photo: Getty Images

“Meghan will be pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can,” she said.

“For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum”

Back in April last year, Prince Harry spoke about his desire for children in a candid interview with the Telegraph, saying he believed he was in the right place in his life to start a family.

“Of course, I would love to have kids,” he said.

It’s also been reported that the couple have so much work they want to do together before they have kids.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top