News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

TV star reveals shocking experience with upskirting

Alice Sholl
Yahoo7 Be /

Despite the invasive, malicious nature of upskirting – taking a photo up a woman’s skirt without her consent – it still isn’t a specific criminal offence in 2018.

HIV-Positive Maryland Track Coach Admits Sexually Abusing 42 Boys
1:16

HIV-Positive Maryland Track Coach Admits Sexually Abusing 42 Boys
Octopus Found Hunting Fish in Tiny Tidal Pool
1:10

Octopus Found Hunting Fish in Tiny Tidal Pool
Kristen Stewart Calls Dating Rob Pattinson "Gross"
1:12

Kristen Stewart Calls Dating Rob Pattinson "Gross"
I Mom So Hard Ladies Talk Mommy Judgment
8:50

I Mom So Hard Ladies Talk Mommy Judgment
Lunch Hour @ New York Fashion Week with Meghan Markle
6:39

Lunch Hour @ New York Fashion Week with Meghan Markle
George H.W. Bush reportedly apologized after 'sexual assault' allegation
0:51

George H.W. Bush reportedly apologized after 'sexual assault' allegation
Kid Rock Launches Trump-Themed Apparel ‘Due to Overwhelming Demand’
1:25

Kid Rock Launches Trump-Themed Apparel ‘Due to Overwhelming Demand’
Lunch Hour @ New York Fashion Week with Vanessa Hong
6:09

Lunch Hour @ New York Fashion Week with Vanessa Hong
0209_ent_baftas
1:14

BAFTAs 2015 best looks wrap video
Kristin Wiig Stuns In Prabal Gurung At The Met Gala
0:36

Kristin Wiig Stuns In Prabal Gurung At The Met Gala
Actress Anna Graham Hunter Accuses Dustin Hoffman of Harassing Her on Movie Set When She Was 17
1:37

Actress Anna Graham Hunter Accuses Dustin Hoffman of Harassing Her on Movie Set When She Was 17
Teacher’s Aide Who Sexually Assaulted Two Teen Boys Texted, ‘Maybe Jail Isn’t the Worst Thing’
1:33

Teacher’s Aide Who Sexually Assaulted Two Teen Boys Texted, ‘Maybe Jail Isn’t the Worst Thing’
 

Not only are celebrities not immune to this happening to them, but direct targets, as British TV star Holly Willoughby recently explained on This Morning.

Speaking to activist Gina Martin (who we interviewed about taking a stand against upskirting last year), Willoughby described how cameramen “go really low” to get a snap of female celebrities’ crotches.

Holly Willoughby upskirt

The British TV star says celebs are targeted by photographers trying to get inappropriate images. Photo: Getty

Introducing the segment, co-host Philip Schofield said: “Working with Holly and other women in this industry, you notice that at events with the Time’s Up campaign… you have women walking down the red carpet with white roses, saying, ‘Okay time’s up’.

“Then at the end of the night you’ve got paps taking those. That’s a mild image compared to some of the ones you see.

Holly Willoughby This Morning

Holly and Philip host popular UK show 'This Morning'. Photo: Instagram/hollywilloughby

“You see the cameraman go really down on the floor.”

Willoughby added: “Oh yeah, they go really low, and then it’s ‘grapples with her assets’, and it’s like, well that’s not what was happening. I was trying to hide my modesty, and protect myself.”

Holly Willoughby

The star admits she needs to 'protect herself' around paparazzi. Photo: Getty

She continued: “Well done you for being brave enough and making a stand. I’m right behind you, I hope that it makes a change, finally.”

Willoughby previously spoke out against upskirting at the Brits in an Instagram post of upskirt shots paparazzi had taken of woman after the show.



She captioned the post: “At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that comes with the #timesup campaign…

“At the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts… times apparently up on #timesup.”

Campaigner Gina Martin is fighting for upskirting to be made a specific sexual offence in England and Wales. Find out more about her petition here.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top