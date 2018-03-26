Prince Charles 'has crown made' so Camilla can become Queen

People have been speculating about what Camilla's title will be once Prince Charles becomes king, for years now.

And now it’s been revealed that Prince Charles is reportedly having a special crown made for his wife so she can become 'Queen' rather than 'Princess Consort'.

According to the Daily Star, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will actually become 'Queen' when Prince Charles ascends the throne, and a diamond-encrusted crown will be placed on her head.

While it’s been reported that Camilla would prefer to be known as ‘Princess Consort’, it’s said that Charles won’t stop until she has the ‘Queen Consort’ title.

Indeed, Queen Elizabeth’s mother, the Queen Mother, had a coronation crown placed on her head when her husband, King George VI became king in 1937.

Clarence House also recently sparked speculation that Camilla may become Queen after deleting a statement on their frequently asked questions section about her title.

"As was explained at the time of their wedding in April 2005, it is intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne,” the website read.

However, the statement has since been removed, leaving the possibility wide open that Camilla will receive a different title when Charles takes the throne.

And that’s not the only place the term has disappeared from. Her title as ‘Princess Consort’ has also been removed from her personal biography, according to the Daily Mail.

Even Buckingham Palace’s website seems to no longer mention it in Camilla’s profile.

