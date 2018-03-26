Stormy Daniels 'feels bad' for Melania

Stormy Daniels has admitted that she 'feels bad' for having an alleged affair with newly married Donald Trump, after his wife Melania had just had a baby.
Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, detailed her 2006 encounters with the now President in a 60 Minutes interview today, but she had previously revealed that becoming a mum had completely changed her feelings about their alleged night together.
"At the time, I didn’t think that much about it," she told In Touch magazine in 2011 about how she felt about sleeping with a married man.
"But now that I have a baby that’s the same age that his was at the time, I’m like, 'Wow, what a d**k'."
"Yeah I feel bad. It didn’t occur to me at the time."
In January it was claimed that Trump’s lawyer reportedly paid the actress a month before the 2016 election so she would keep quiet over an alleged one-night encounter.
The White House and Trump's lawyer have continually denied any sexual relationship occurred, saying, "the President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims".
While she claims they only had sex once, the relationship continued and they did meet up a few more times - which in her opinion, would have been more hurtful to a wife than just having sex.
"If I was his wife and I found out that my husband stuck his d** in a hundred girls, I would be less mad about that than the fact that he went to dinner and had like this ongoing relationship," Stormy said.
