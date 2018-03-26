'I spanked Trump': Stormy Daniels' bizarre ice-breaker

In her highly anticipated tell-all, former adult film star Stormy Daniels has gone into detail about an alleged affair she had with Donald Trump back in 2006 - including the odd way she broke the ice.

'I spanked Trump': says Stormy Daniels

Daniels, who was 27 at the time, met then 60-year-old Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in July, 2006.

It was a year after he married third wife Melania and just months after they’d welcomed their son.

He was the well-known star of The Apprentice, and apparently struck up a conversation with Daniels by showing her his new magazine which he was on the cover of.

“I was like, ‘Does this does this normally work for you?’,” she told CBS’ 60 Minutes, recounting their conversation.

“He looked very taken aback, like, he didn't really understand what I was saying.

“And I was like, ‘Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it.’”

Trump was apparently quite shocked, and when she told him to “turn around [and drop] ‘em”, he said, “you wouldn’t”.

But according to Daniels, she did.

“He turned around and pulled his pants down a little, you know had underwear on and stuff, and I just gave him a couple swats.”

Daniels claimed she only had sex with Trump once, and that she wasn’t attracted to him or all that keen on sleeping with him. She does insist however, that the sex was consensual.

“I realised exactly what I'd gotten myself into. And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’”

She added that no condom was used.

The White House has repeatedly denied that any affair took place and in a statement released after Stormy's interview reiterated that, "the President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims".

White Trump has yet to address the allegations personally, he tweeted about 'fake news' after the interview went to air.

So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018

