Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guest list revealed

Their wedding is just weeks away and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s invitations have already been sent out to all 600 guests attending.

Amongst those said to be invited are friends and family of the loved-up couple, celebrities and dignitaries from all over the world.

According to the Express, 36-year-old Meghan and 33-year-old Prince Harry will be surrounded by A-listers when they tie the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Iconic performer Sir Elton John, who is both a friend of Prince Harry and Prince William’s and was very close to their late mother, Princess Diana, will reportedly be a guest of honour on the day.

He will of course be joined by the Spice Girls, who are all but confirmed to serenade the couple at the reception on the day.

Also said to be on the guest list is Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, who may actually be one of Meghan’s bridesmaids on the day.

Serena Williams and Meghan’s former Suits colleagues are also expected to arrive in Windsor to celebrate with the star on the day.

It comes after Kensington Palace revealed details of the invitations last week, made by Barnard & Westwood.

The invites also mentioned that all 600 guests will attend the lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall after the ceremony, which is being hosted by the Queen.

However, only 200 of Meghan and Harry’s closest friends and family will join them at Frogmore House that evening for the private reception, hosted by Prince Charles.

