Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Porn star claims Trump compared her to 'smart and beautiful' Ivanka

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It was the explosive interview everyone had been waiting for, and Stormy Daniels didn’t disappoint when she sat down for a chat with Anderson Cooper on CBS' 60 Minutes last night.

The porn star, who claims she had an alleged affair with Donald Trump back in 2006, revealed all about her night of passion with the then 60-year-old.

Stormy, who was just 27-years-old at the time, claims that during her conversation with the now President, he compared her to his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels has revealed all the details about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump

She claims she slept with Trump once back in 2006. Photo: Getty Images

“He was like, ‘Wow, you- you are special. You remind me of my daughter,'" Stormy told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.

"You know- he was like, ‘You're smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you’.”

It isn’t the first time Stormy has made the claims that Ivanka was brought up during her encounter with Trump.

Back in 2011, she gave an interview to InTouch, where she alleged Trump ‘bragged’ about his daughter, Ivanka.

“He was very proud of her, which is nice,” she said in the interview, “He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter.

Ivanka Trump

She claims he compared her to Ivanka Trump during their conversation. Photo: Getty Images

“She is smart and beautiful, so I guess that’s a compliment. He definitely is very proud of her, as he should be.”

Over the weekend, former Playboy model Karen McDougal also sat down with Anderson Cooper on CNN to talk about her alleged 10-month affair with the President.

She too claims Trump made comparisons between her and his eldest daughter.

Anderson Cooper and Stormy Daniels

She made the claims in an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes. Photo: CBS/60 Minutes

Karen McDougal

In another interview with Anderson Cooper over the weekend, former Playboy model Karen McDougal claimed he also told her she was like his daughter, Ivanka. Photo: CNN

“He’s very proud of Ivanka, as he should be - she’s a brilliant woman, she’s beautiful, that’s his daughter and he should be proud of her,” she said.

“He said I was beautiful like her, and ‘you’re a smart girl.’ There wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some, yeah. I heard a lot about her.”

When asked by Cooper if she found those remarks to be “odd,” McDougal instantly said no.

"Do I think it’s strange that a father would love his daughter so much that he brags about her? No, I brag about my dog that much," she said.

