Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Princess Mary in 'Queen training' as she prepares to take over the throne

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s married to the future king of Denmark and now Princess Mary is apparently being put through Queen training.

Tasmanian-born Mary, who wed Prince Fredeik in a lavish ceremony in 2004, is apparently being put through her paces by none other than Queen Margrethe, who is said to be keen to prepare the royal for her new role.

Indeed, there have been mumblings amongst royal insiders for months now about Princess Mary and Prince Frederik taking over the throne.

Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe

It's been reported that Princess Mary is in 'Queen training'. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik

Tasmanian-born Mary, who wed Prince Fredeik in a lavish ceremony in 2004, is apparently being put through her paces by none other than Queen Margrethe. Photo: Getty Images

And with the devastating passing of Frederik’s father, Prince Henrik, on February 13th, it’s thought the couple will have to step up to the mark sooner rather than later.

Just this week, Princess Mary was pictured appearing alongside Queen Margrethe for a celebration at Greve Museum, where the 46-year-old looked like she was taking in a lot of pointers from the Queen.

“When Queen Margrethe brings Mary to an event she has been attending herself for years, it is her very clear way of saying to her daughter-in-law ‘This is something you will be taking on yourself one day’,” a royal insider told Woman’s Day.

Prince Henrik and Queen Margrethe

With the devastating passing of Frederik’s father, Prince Henrik, on February 13th, it’s thought the couple will have to step up to the mark sooner rather than later. Photo: Getty Images

Royal wedding

Queen Margrethe has always insisted that she will rule Denmark until the day she dies, however her husband’s death paired with her own ailing health may be reason enough for her to abdicate sooner rather than later. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Mary’s husband, Prince Frederik, is first in line to the Danish throne and if his mother were to decide to abdicate, he would be the next king, making Princess Mary his queen.

Indeed, the 77-year-old Queen’s decision to abdicate wouldn’t be a big surprise to many, as she has herself suffered with her health in the last few years.

Just before Christmas, it was speculated that Queen Margrethe may actually abdicate on New Year's Eve and was set to announce her decision in her New Year's Eve speech, however that didn't come to fruition.

Queen Margrethe has always insisted that she will rule Denmark until the day she dies, however her husband’s death paired with her own ailing health may be reason enough for her to abdicate sooner rather than later.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

