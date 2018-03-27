Melania Trump breaks her silence after porn star claims

Her husband, Donald Trump, has had allegations of infidelity levelled at him by not one, but two different women.

And now first lady Melania Trump has broken her silence, following a bombshell 60 Minutes interview by porn star, Stormy Daniels.

Following claims by adult actress Stormy she had an affair with the President back in 2006, during which he compared her to his daughter Ivanka Trump, Melania has finally responded.

"She's focused on being a mum and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” the first lady’s spokesperson told MSNBC.

Her spokesperson Stephanie Clifford also took to Twitter to remind the public about the effect of the scandal on the couple’s 12-year-old son.

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

The White House has repeatedly denied that any affair took place and reiterated in a statement today that, "the President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims".

The President himself is yet to personally address the claims, however he sent out a tweet to his 49.5 million followers after Stormy’s interview aired in the US.

So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018

The state of Trump’s marriage has come under scrutiny after Stormy spilled all about their alleged affair, including claims of “textbook generic” sex and spanking, which she says took place after Melania welcomed the couple’s son in 2006.

The claims come just days after former Playboy model Karen McDougal went public with allegations of her own 10-month affair with the POTUS, after they met at Playboy Mansion in 2006 where he filmed an episode of Celebrity Apprentice.

Just like Stormy, Karen alleges Trump compared her to his daughter Ivanka.

“He said I was beautiful like her and, ‘You’re a smart girl,’” Karen revealed in a CNN interview last week.

