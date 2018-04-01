News

Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby
Can you spot the bunny amongst the Easter eggs?

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Easter Sunday wouldn’t be complete without a mountain of chocolate eggs, a classic film on the TV and a brainteaser to get stuck into.

And this tricky puzzle will leave you scratching your head as you try to figure out where the hidden bunny is.

The guys at Lenstore, an online contact lens retailer, are asking users to see how long it takes them to spot the animal.

Find the bunny rabbit

Can you spot the bunny rabbit in this Easter brainteaser? Photo: Lenstore

Looking at the colourful picture, you’ll see polka dot Easter eggs dotted around with butterflies and flowers.

However, if you peer even closer, you should be able to spot a smiling bunny rabbit.

Have you found it yet?

If not, you should be able to see it hidden in one of the white flowers on the right-hand side of the page.

Interestingly, Lenstore found that women were actually quicker at spotting the rabbit than men.

Brainteaser

If you still haven't found it, it's on the right-hand side, hidden in a white flower. Photo: Lenstore

People who never exercised scored the lowest on the puzzle and those who were keen athletes came out on top.

The best scores came from people in the 18-24 age bracket and the worse were from those who were 65+.

