Can you spot the bunny amongst the Easter eggs?

Easter Sunday wouldn’t be complete without a mountain of chocolate eggs, a classic film on the TV and a brainteaser to get stuck into.

And this tricky puzzle will leave you scratching your head as you try to figure out where the hidden bunny is.

The guys at Lenstore, an online contact lens retailer, are asking users to see how long it takes them to spot the animal.

Looking at the colourful picture, you’ll see polka dot Easter eggs dotted around with butterflies and flowers.

However, if you peer even closer, you should be able to spot a smiling bunny rabbit.

Have you found it yet?

If not, you should be able to see it hidden in one of the white flowers on the right-hand side of the page.

Interestingly, Lenstore found that women were actually quicker at spotting the rabbit than men.

People who never exercised scored the lowest on the puzzle and those who were keen athletes came out on top.

The best scores came from people in the 18-24 age bracket and the worse were from those who were 65+.

