How to keep your dog safe over Easter

Easter is here and while chocolate and hot cross buns will be on the menu for young and old this weekend, they should definitely be kept well away from your furry friend.

While it is well known that chocolate isn’t good for dogs, it can be easy to forget about an egg or two left lying around during the hustle and bustle of a family get together.

Dog trainer and Pooches at Play co-host, Lara Shannon is reminding dog owners to take extra care to keep their dog safe from harm.

Lara says dogs have a knack for sniffing out chocolate and there will be a much higher risk come Easter Sunday that they will be at risk of finding some.

Chocolate contains both theobromine and caffeine that are toxic to dogs. It can speed up the heart rate and stimulate their nervous system to quickly become a medical emergency. The darker the chocolate, the more toxic it is.

How much chocolate exactly it would take to cause an emergency however differs for every single dog, Lara explains.

“It’s dependent on their breed, size, age and never assume if they have had it once before, that the next time will be okay,” Lara tells Be.

“It also depends on the cocoa percentage of the chocolate - so if they eat a small piece of white or light chocolate, a vet will recommend keeping an eye on your dog’s behaviour and in most instances, your dog will be fine.

“If it is milk chocolate, your vet will suggest keeping an eye on any symptoms that present in your dog - BUT if it is dark chocolate, be prepared to take your dog to an emergency pet hospital or your vet and be vigilant, watch your dog for any signs of toxicity."

Lara says the warning signs to look out for in your dog include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive drooling or frothing, restlessness, increased urination, tremors or seizures, or wobbling on their legs or collapse.

“If a dog has eaten dark chocolate and you are not sure how much, definitely call your vet or pet emergency hospital immediately,” Lara tells us.

“They may suggest you induce vomiting and will also advise on whether to bring your dog for treatment, and let you know of signs you should look out for. Always ring and seek your vet's advice if you are concerned".

And it’s not just the chocolate you have to keep an eye on. Hot cross buns are also a big no-no.

“Raisins and sultanas are also another toxic food that should not be given to dogs. Care should also be taken to ensure dogs are not given anything that contains fruit, or alcohol, which can be fatal to dogs.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

