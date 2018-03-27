Charles and Camilla's 'Aussie love child' on their 'secret' meeting

Prince Charles and Camilla may be set to open the Commonwealth Games in Australia next month but there’s apparently another ‘secret’ meeting they’ll have while they’re here.

Simon Dorante-Day, who claims he’s the royal couple’s Australian love child, told New Idea he's ‘very confident’ he’ll get his encounter with the royals while they’re in town.

“I would love nothing more than to come face-to-face with Camilla and Charles,” Simon said in an interview with the publication.

“I just want to ask them the question: ‘Are you my parents?’.”

Prince Charles and Camilla will touch down in Brisbane on April 4th where they will both visit Lady Cilento Children’s hospital.

They will then head to the opening of the Commonwealth Games where they will read out a message from the Queen.

Prince Charles will attend the swimming finals while Camilla is expected to host a high tea for the Women of the Commonwealth Festival.

The couple are also expected to visit Bundaberg before Camilla flies back to the UK and Prince Charles travels to Cairns.

Simon has been giving interviews for the past few years on how he is supposedly related to one of the most famous family’s in the world.

Simon was born in the UK in 1966 and when he was 18-months-old he was adopted.

His grandparents worked for the royal family, with one being a cook and another a gardener.

Simon said his grandparents dropped hints about who his birth parents were and before her death, his grandmother told him the shocking news.

Speaking to Today Tonight last year, Simon said his grandmother told him they were “always worried” that they couldn’t protect him and that at some time in his life he would learn the truth.

He also revealed that he has written an emotional letter to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, ahead of her arrival in Australia, where he told her that he believes she is his biological mother and pleaded with her to “speak out”.

