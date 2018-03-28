Recording released of the moment pilots spot 'UFO' above them

While we’re all a bit skeptical of whether or not extraterrestrial life does actually exist, listening to this recording is probably the closest we’ve come to believing it.

The tapes were reportedly obtained by ‘The Warzone Wire’ from the FAA Albuquerque Center and were first shared by US website, The Drive.

They seem to reveal the moment two pilots spot a UFO about 40,000 feet over Arizona and confirm to each other and the air traffic controller exactly what they’ve just witnessed.

In the footage, you can hear one American Airlines passenger jet pilot and a Learjet pilot talking about the object flying above.

“I don’t know what it was. It wasn’t an airplane but it was, the path was going in the opposite direction,” the pilot of the Learjet told the air traffic controller.

The controller then asks the American Airlines pilot if he can keep an eye out for the object.

“Yeah, something just passed over us, like a, don’t know what it was, but it was at least two, three thousand feet above us,” the pilot says a few minutes later.

“Yeah it passed right over the top of us.”

The air traffic controller then asks if they can let him know if it was “in motion or just hovering”.

“I couldn’t make out whether it was balloon or whatnot but it was several thousand feet above us going in the opposite direction,” one of the pilots says.

“Was it a Google balooon” a voice is heard saying, before another voice says “doubtful“ and then the first pilot responds in a matter-of-fact voice: “UFO”.

Take a listen to the tapes above.

