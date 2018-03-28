News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Trump supporters spark bizarre porn star conspiracy

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

The world was left reeling after porn star Stormy Daniels went public with her sensational allegations of an affair with Donald Trump back in 2006.

Details From Stormy Daniels EXPLOSIVE 60 Minutes Interview With Anderson Cooper
3:37

Details From Stormy Daniels EXPLOSIVE 60 Minutes Interview With Anderson Cooper
Stormy Daniels claims Donald Trump compared her to Ivanka Trump
0:11

Stormy Daniels claims Donald Trump compared her to Ivanka Trump
Airplanes at Amsterdam Airport Make Impressive Landings on Rainy Runway
10:47

Airplanes at Amsterdam Airport Make Impressive Landings on Rainy Runway
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd&rsquo;s Diss Track | DR
9:00

Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd’s Diss Track | DR
Kendall Jenner TOTALLY Just Got Plastic Surgery! She Looks Completely Different!
2:08

Kendall Jenner TOTALLY Just Got Plastic Surgery! She Looks Completely Different!
Grandma Gets New Puppy Pal For Birthday
1:37

Grandma Gets New Puppy Pal For Birthday
&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
 

Spilling all the sordid details in a 60 Minutes interview with TV host Anderson Cooper, adult actress Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, didn’t hold back as she spoke about the pair’s sex life and spanking.

Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes

Stormy's pupils during her bombshell interview have come under scrutiny. Photo: CNN

However the President’s supporters aren’t having a bar of it, and instead have ignited a conspiracy theory – based on the size of Stormy’s pupils during the interview.

The Twitterverse lit up as people shared photos of Stormy’s huge pupils, with some casting doubt on her story as they speculated she was on medication – or much more.







However experts claim there could be a perfectly normal explanation for Stormy's dilated pupils.

“It is absolutely wrong to assume that someone is on drugs (legal or illegal) based on dilated pupils,” Megan Papesh, an assistant professor at LSU who studies eye and pupil movement, told Business Insider.

Donald Trump Stormy Daniels

Eagle-eyed viewers compared the size of Stormy's pupils to interviewer Anderson's, noting the difference. Photo: CNN

Megan claims that pupil dilation can occur for any number of reasons, from sexual attraction to the body responding to stimulus.

“Being interviewed for 60 Minutes is surely exciting or nerve-wracking, and both of those would reasonably cause dilation,” she added.

Donald Trump Melania

Trump is yet to officially make a statement on the porn star claims. Photo: Getty

With life in the White House continuing as usual after the first lady Melania Trump issued a statement yesterday revealing she was focusing on being a good mum, the ball is now in Trump’s court to see how he addresses the claims…

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top