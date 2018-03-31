Kate's advice to Meghan about Diana

She's less than two months away from becoming an offical member of the British royal family, and it seems US-born Meghan Markle is getting a little advice about her new role from her soon to be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be imparting a little of her 'royal fashion' knowledge on the already very sartorially savvy actress.

"[Kate] has also been advising Meghan about royal fashion, what protocol is expected and how she may have to adapt in the future," a source tells Entertainment Tonight.

"She has provided Meghan with names of some of the favourite UK go-to designers on everything from dresses, coats and the all-important British hat."

The former Suits star is also said to be following in Kate's footsteps when is comes to echoing their later mother-in-law Princess Diana's fashion sense.

"Like Kate, expect Meghan to make the occasional nod to her husband's fashion icon mother," the source says.

"Both Kate and Meghan will no doubt honour Princess Diana with designs that reflect her likes and style."

The report comes after it was claimed Meghan was undergoing royal etiquette lessons in preparation for her marriage to 33-year-old Prince Harry.

She's supposedly on an intensive crash course to learn all there is to know, including how to tell a fish knife from a butter knife and the best way to drink soup.

It's also been claimed that Meghan is undergoing elocution lessons to soften her American accent.

With reporting by Bang Showbiz

