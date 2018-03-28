Psychics predict shock royal wedding guest

Excitement and speculation about the royal wedding in May has officially reached fever pitch.

But amid all the speculation about Meghan Markle‘s dress and who has scored an invite comes what may be the most ridiculous news yet.

And it’s all about one unexpected wedding guest: Princess Diana‘s ghost.

British tabloid Daily Star interviewed twin psychics from Los Angeles about their claims that Prince Harry‘s late mother, who was killed in a car accident in 1997, will watch over the May 19 proceedings.

According to Terry and Linda Jamison, Princess Diana also attended her older son William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

“I will most definitely be present for Harry and Meghan’s wedding,” the twins, who collectively share the nickname ‘Nostradamus in Stilettos’, quoted the princess.

“I was also there for William and Kate’s wedding. It will be beautiful, a small version of my own ceremony… and with a horse and carriage. Mine was overwhelming, to say the least…. I am around them all more than they realise!”

While it’s not uncommon for the bereaved to feel the presence or spirit of their late loved ones, the psychics’ ghostly claims about Princess Di are stretching many people’s credulity.

Publications have been mercilessly mocked online for printing the dubious claims.

And she'd have gotten away with it if it wasn't for that pesky Mirror! pic.twitter.com/DVrKpvjO5R — T (@TonyTheBFG) March 27, 2018

british media: we need a strong response to this fake news scourge



also british media: pic.twitter.com/8hHKNsoALm — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) March 27, 2018

Will Henry VIII be there too, FFS — Les Taylor (@biggles271961) March 25, 2018

God, at least make her a hologram. Have her do a few of her greatest hits, like dancing with John Travolta, consoling Elton John at Versace's funeral and have a big pyrotechnic extravaganza finale with her walking through a minefield. — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) March 27, 2018

And yet we still have no idea what dress Meghan will be wearing.

