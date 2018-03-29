News

Melania Trump 'very unhappy with her life' at the moment

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Donald trump has been under the spotlight in the past week after two women claim they had an affair with him back in 2006.

However, there is another woman who is finding it extremely hard to deal with the allegations against the President – and that’s his wife, Melania Trump.

The 47-year-old had just given birth to the couple’s only child together, when both porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, allege they had sex with Trump.

Melania Trump

Melania Trump is said to be struggling after recent allegations came out against her husband. Photo: Getty Images

And now insiders have claimed that Melania is trying her best to stay positive despite just wanting to run away from the whole thing.

“She is very, very unhappy with her life,” one insider told US Magazine.

“If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham also told the magazine that the First Lady is currently at the family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, where she is taking a break from the spotlight.

“All eyes are on her relationship with her husband. It’s not an easy time for her,” she said.

Melania and Donald Trump

The FLOTUS is said to be focusing on being a good mum. Photo: Getty Images

Melania and Barron Trump

It's claimed that “if she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son". Photo: Getty Images

Speaking to MSNBC yesterday, her spokesperson also said that Melania is currently focusing on her 12-year-old son's wellbeing at the moment.

"She's focused on being a mum and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” the spokesperson said.

Stephanie Grisham also took to Twitter to remind the public about the effect of the scandal on the couple’s son.

“While I know the media is enjoying speculation and salacious gossip, I’d like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible,” she wrote.





The White House has repeatedly denied that any affair took place and reiterated in a statement that, "the President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims".

The President himself is yet to personally address the claims, however he sent out a tweet to his 49.5 million followers after Stormy’s interview aired in the US.

“So much fake news. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great,” he wrote.

