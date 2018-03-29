Student told to dance because he was late to class

If you thought your high school teacher was a tough disciplinarian then you have to see the way this one handles people who are late to this class.

Teacher forces student to dance after he arrived late for class

A video was posted to Twitter showing a man busting a move in front of a whole classroom as people film him.

“Glad you all enjoyed my performance,” Brandon Goderich wrote on thread of his dance which has been viewed over ten million times online.

A woman then asks him to explain exactly what happened to make him get so into the performance.

“I need the story behind this Did you request that song? Why was no one laughing as hard as I was? I hope you're not friends with those classmates because they didn't hype you up properly...?,” she said.

Brandon wrote back saying that he had actually orchestrated the whole thing.

“Last week I found my old iPod full of high school jams!! That’s where all my 305 inventory is stored and I even brought a Bose Bluetooth speaker so I can play it since I was late,” he wrote.

Showing just how much he practiced for the moment, Brandon explained that it took him “time, practice and YouTube videos” to perfect his moves.

He also said the lecturer “died of laughter” as he watched him dance from the podium.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram