News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Groupon apologises for shockingly racist term

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

In a case of 'how the hell did this get approved?', group-buying site Groupon has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after a shopper noticed a pair of shoes being sold under a truly horrifying name.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
1:52

'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
Lauren Jauregui SHADES Camila Cabello in Response to Fan on Twitter
1:59

Lauren Jauregui SHADES Camila Cabello in Response to Fan on Twitter
Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
1:05

Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:32

Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
0:54

Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud

Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
0:34

Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
1:48

Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
 

Twitter user Dana Trimboli raised the alarm after spotting a pair of moccasins on the Groupon site that were described as, wait for it, "N***** brown".



Then other shoppers started to chime in with their own discoveries – bizarrely, the ad that Dana found wasn't the only one hosted by Groupon featuring the racist epithet.



With the hashtag #shutdowngroupon gaining traction, the company raced to make amends.

Groupon’s vice president of global communications Bill Roberts told Cosmopolitan.com he was “appalled” and said the use of the word was, “completely unacceptable and violates our policies”.

A separate spokesperson attributed the use of the word to “Chinese-based enterprises”.

“This is a known issue in the e-commerce space,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re determining why the deal slipped past the controls we have in place (we flag literally hundreds of terms and various permutations) and will make the necessary improvements.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top