Groupon apologises for shockingly racist term

In a case of 'how the hell did this get approved?', group-buying site Groupon has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after a shopper noticed a pair of shoes being sold under a truly horrifying name.

Twitter user Dana Trimboli raised the alarm after spotting a pair of moccasins on the Groupon site that were described as, wait for it, "N***** brown".

Then other shoppers started to chime in with their own discoveries – bizarrely, the ad that Dana found wasn't the only one hosted by Groupon featuring the racist epithet.

Can something be done about Groupon now? I found this on 2 of their listings yesterday. Wtf? pic.twitter.com/bPldafvpdS — buttercup resistance (@cammarays) March 28, 2018

With the hashtag #shutdowngroupon gaining traction, the company raced to make amends.

Groupon’s vice president of global communications Bill Roberts told Cosmopolitan.com he was “appalled” and said the use of the word was, “completely unacceptable and violates our policies”.

A separate spokesperson attributed the use of the word to “Chinese-based enterprises”.

“This is a known issue in the e-commerce space,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re determining why the deal slipped past the controls we have in place (we flag literally hundreds of terms and various permutations) and will make the necessary improvements.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram