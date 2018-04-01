In what some are calling an early April Fools’ Joke, President Trump declared Saturday the start of “National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”

Trump's 'National Sexual Assault Awareness Month’ announcement backfires

According to CNN, April has been Sexual Assault Awareness Month since 2001 however in 2010, President Obama issued a proclamation that Trump has adhered to since taking office.

Trump, who in the past has faced sexual harassment allegations from 15 women (all of which the president has denied), issued a statement on the White House website.

“During National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, we remain steadfast in our efforts to stop crimes of sexual violence, provide care for victims, enforce the law, prosecute offenders, and raise awareness about the many forms of sexual assault,” the statement read in part.

“We must continue our work to eliminate sexual assault from our society and promote safe relationships, homes, and communities.”

Trump has proclaimed April as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. That's like Colonel Sanders being the Grand Marshall at the National Chicken Parade! #gthoh — Frederick Owens (@owensbfrederick) March 30, 2018

Trump has declared April "National Sexual Assault Awareness Month"



No. This isn't a joke.



It's like Charles Manson announcing an anti-murderous cult awareness month. — Dawkins Dog (@DawkinsDog) March 30, 2018

Donald Trump just declared April 2018 as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



Perhaps to celebrate, every day of the month he'll publicly address just one of the allegations against him.

pic.twitter.com/fbkraN9osM — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) March 30, 2018

Donald Trump declares April "National Sexual Assault Awareness and Irony Month." — Paul Solomon (@FrankTheDoorman) March 30, 2018

Trump made the proclamation Friday amid two separate lawsuits filed by adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, both of whom claim to have slept with the president — consensually — during his 12-year marriage to Melania.

People on social media ridiculed the idea of Trump calling for accountability on the topic.

