News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip admitted to hospital
Prince Philip admitted to hospital

Melania and Donald Trump hold hands as they celebrate Easter with Tiffany

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Donald Trump may have affair allegations surrounding him at the moment but he turned up for an Easter service holding on firmly to the hand of his wife, Melania Trump.

Little Boy Accidentally Throws Easter Egg in Girl's Face
0:16

Little Boy Accidentally Throws Easter Egg in Girl's Face
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Stormi At Epic Kardashian Easter Bash, Abel Goes OFF On Selena Gomez |DR
10:46

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Stormi At Epic Kardashian Easter Bash, Abel Goes OFF On Selena Gomez |DR
Justin Bieber Posts BIZARRE Easter Message & Admits He Lied About It?
1:38

Justin Bieber Posts BIZARRE Easter Message & Admits He Lied About It?
Blac Chyna says she’ll her protect kids after fight video surfaces
1:24

Blac Chyna says she’ll her protect kids after fight video surfaces
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Share ADORABLE Snaps Of Baby Stormi At Epic Kar-Jenner Easter Party
2:03

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Share ADORABLE Snaps Of Baby Stormi At Epic Kar-Jenner Easter Party
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott GUSH Over Baby Stormi in Adorable Easter Video
2:16

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott GUSH Over Baby Stormi in Adorable Easter Video
Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. celebrated Easter in very different ways
0:53

Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. celebrated Easter in very different ways
Stormy Daniels claims Donald Trump compared her to Ivanka Trump
0:11

Stormy Daniels claims Donald Trump compared her to Ivanka Trump
SCANDALOUS Details About Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Affair With This Reality Sta
3:04

SCANDALOUS Details About Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Affair With This Reality Sta
WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
1:45

WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
1:02

Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
Guys Drive ATV into River
3:30

Guys Drive ATV into River
 

The 71-year-old President of the United States and his 47-year-old wife were pictured about to enter a church service in Florida, alongside Trump’s youngest daughter, 24-year-old Tiffany Trump.

And while it was reported that Melania had sought out refuge in the couple’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida to get away from all the controversy, she showed up beaming from –ear-to-ear at the event.

Melania and Donald Trump

Melania and Donald Trump were pictured holding hands at an Easter church service. Photo: Getty Images

Dressed in a Azzedine Alaïa dress and a pair of white strappy sandals, Melania Trump smiled as she looked at waiting photographers.

Tiffany Trump was the only one of Donald’s children to attend the service with her father.

It’s not known where Trump’s two eldest sons and his young 12-year-old son Barron were, however his eldest daughter, Ivanka, converted to judaism when she married her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2009.

The outing comes after two women claim they had an affair with Trump back in 2006.

Melania Trump had just given birth to the couple’s only child together when both porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, allege they had sex with Trump.

Melania and Donald Trump

The couple looked happy as they spent time with Tiffany Trump ahead of the service. Photo: Getty Images

Last week, insiders claimed Melania was trying her best to stay positive despite just wanting to run away from the whole thing.

“She is very, very unhappy with her life,” one insider told US Magazine.

“If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham also told the magazine that the First Lady was at the family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, where she was taking a break from the spotlight.

“All eyes are on her relationship with her husband. It’s not an easy time for her,” she said.

Speaking to MSNBC, her spokesperson also said that Melania was focusing on her 12-year-old son's wellbeing at the moment.

"She's focused on being a mum and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” the spokesperson said.

Stephanie Grisham also took to Twitter to remind the public about the effect of the scandal on the couple’s son.

Donald trump family

Their outing comes amidst affair allegations against the president. Photo: Getty Images

“While I know the media is enjoying speculation and salacious gossip, I’d like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible,” she wrote.

The White House has repeatedly denied that any affair took place and reiterated in a statement that, "the President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims".

The President himself is yet to personally address the claims, however he sent out a tweet to his 49.5 million followers after Stormy’s interview aired in the US.

“So much fake news. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great,” he wrote.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top