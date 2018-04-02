Melania and Donald Trump hold hands as they celebrate Easter with Tiffany

Donald Trump may have affair allegations surrounding him at the moment but he turned up for an Easter service holding on firmly to the hand of his wife, Melania Trump.

The 71-year-old President of the United States and his 47-year-old wife were pictured about to enter a church service in Florida, alongside Trump’s youngest daughter, 24-year-old Tiffany Trump.

And while it was reported that Melania had sought out refuge in the couple’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida to get away from all the controversy, she showed up beaming from –ear-to-ear at the event.

Dressed in a Azzedine Alaïa dress and a pair of white strappy sandals, Melania Trump smiled as she looked at waiting photographers.

Tiffany Trump was the only one of Donald’s children to attend the service with her father.

It’s not known where Trump’s two eldest sons and his young 12-year-old son Barron were, however his eldest daughter, Ivanka, converted to judaism when she married her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2009.

The outing comes after two women claim they had an affair with Trump back in 2006.

Melania Trump had just given birth to the couple’s only child together when both porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, allege they had sex with Trump.

Last week, insiders claimed Melania was trying her best to stay positive despite just wanting to run away from the whole thing.

“She is very, very unhappy with her life,” one insider told US Magazine.

“If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham also told the magazine that the First Lady was at the family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, where she was taking a break from the spotlight.

“All eyes are on her relationship with her husband. It’s not an easy time for her,” she said.

Speaking to MSNBC, her spokesperson also said that Melania was focusing on her 12-year-old son's wellbeing at the moment.

"She's focused on being a mum and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” the spokesperson said.

Stephanie Grisham also took to Twitter to remind the public about the effect of the scandal on the couple’s son.

“While I know the media is enjoying speculation and salacious gossip, I’d like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible,” she wrote.

The White House has repeatedly denied that any affair took place and reiterated in a statement that, "the President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims".

The President himself is yet to personally address the claims, however he sent out a tweet to his 49.5 million followers after Stormy’s interview aired in the US.

“So much fake news. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great,” he wrote.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram