Pregnant Kate breaks royal protocol at the Queen's Easter service

She’s about to give birth to her third child any day now but Kate Middleton still broke royal protocol at the royal family’s latest outing by being late.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who arrived on the arm of her husband, Prince William, was pictured rushing out of the car when she pulled up to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Queen’s annual Easter service.

However, unfortunately for them, the rest of the royal family, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara Philips, were all already there, along with the Queen.

Royal protocol states that the Queen should always arrive last for any royal function and the family are usually waiting for her before they can start proceedings.

Even for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, the Queen was the last one to arrive at Westminster Abbey before the bride herself.

But this time, time seemed to get away from Kate and Wills, who snuck in the back of the service just after it had started.

It’s not clear whether or not the Queen was annoyed by their tardiness but all seemed to be ok when they were pictured exiting the church together after the proceedings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles as they met with children who presented them with Easter flowers.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere to be seen on the day, despite the service happening at the same church where they will say ‘I do’ on May 19th.

According to sources, the snub was nothing personal towards the Queen, however the duo wanted a peaceful Easter ahead of the hectic few weeks they have in front of them.

“The lovebirds were most likely enjoying some downtime out of the public eye,” an insider told Hello! magazine.

It’s claimed Meghan and Harry decided to stay at home in their Kensington Palace abode, where they more than likely cooked a roast chook and drank wine together.

Prince Harry actually hasn’t attended the service in a number of years, so perhaps he spends the day with friends or his mother’s family?

The couple’s absence was a shock to some royal fans, who had hoped to see the pair walking alongside their in-laws, much like they did on Christmas Day.

However, they weren’t the only ones to miss out on the joyous occasion, as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s adorable kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also missing.

