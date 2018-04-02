A video of a 10-year-old boy’s performance in the middle of a Walmart shop has gone viral over his one bizarre talent.

Cowboy kid goes viral for bizarre talent

Mason Ramsey, who hails from Illinois in America, was hanging out in Walmart when he started to sing and yodel.

The young boy was standing in front of one of the aisles, dressed in a pair of black cowboy boots, jeans, a white shirt and a red bow tie.

A video of Mason’s performance was posted to Twitter by user @dumbassvegan and it’s already been viewed over 16 million times.

Mason, who sings his heart out in the clip, has since become an internet sensation, with people branding him the ‘Yodeling Walmart Boy’.

“That kid is actually really good at yodeling though, we can’t overlook that,” one person said.

“My sister hasn’t stopped singing this song since his went viral,” another person said.

Others couldn’t help but turn the video of the boy singing in to a meme, with the footage going viral online.

Take a look at the video above to see what everybody’s talking about.

