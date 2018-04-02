Outrageous way Meghan Markle dumped first husband revealed

She’s set to wed Prince Harry in a matter of weeks, but the spotlight has been turned on Meghan Markle’s first marriage – and the abrupt and unusual way it ended.

In a bombshell new tell-all about the actress by royal biographer Andrew Morton, the details of the actress’ 2013 split from first husband Trevor Engelson have been revealed.

The book, titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, claims the couple’s 11-year-relationship, and two year marriage, started to fall apart when Meghan made the move to Canada after landing her breakthrough role in Suits.

With film producer Trevor remaining at the couple’s LA home while they tried to make the relationship work long distance, insiders say it wasn’t long before things began to change between the pair.

“[Trevor] went from cherishing Meghan to, as one friend observed, ‘Feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe’,” the tell-all reveals.

With Meghan’s career going from strength to strength, insiders say she soon chose to pull the plug on the marriage – with the split coming "totally out of the blue" - and without the actress even meeting with her husband in person for closure.

“A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back by registered mail,” Andrew reveals in the book.

Meanwhile, other insiders have spilled the beans on Meghan, calling her “controlling” and a “social climber” – something her half-sister Samantha Grant has said in the past.

For Andrew, who famously penned the Diana: Her True Story-in Her Own Words biography about Prince Harry’s, it seems there’s more than a few similarities between Meghan the the Princess.

Labelling the actress “Princess Diana 2.0”, it’s clear this won’t be the last time Meghan’s past will come under the spotlight.

