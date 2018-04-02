News

Outrageous way Meghan Markle dumped first husband revealed

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s set to wed Prince Harry in a matter of weeks, but the spotlight has been turned on Meghan Markle’s first marriage – and the abrupt and unusual way it ended.

In a bombshell new tell-all about the actress by royal biographer Andrew Morton, the details of the actress’ 2013 split from first husband Trevor Engelson have been revealed.

The book, titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, claims the couple’s 11-year-relationship, and two year marriage, started to fall apart when Meghan made the move to Canada after landing her breakthrough role in Suits.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding

Meghan and Harry are tying the knot on May 19, but it won't be the first time Meghan's said 'I do'. Photo: Getty

With film producer Trevor remaining at the couple’s LA home while they tried to make the relationship work long distance, insiders say it wasn’t long before things began to change between the pair.

“[Trevor] went from cherishing Meghan to, as one friend observed, ‘Feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe’,” the tell-all reveals.

Meghan Markle's first husband

Meghan Markle was married to Trevor Engelson for two years from 2011 to 2013. Photo: Getty Images

With Meghan’s career going from strength to strength, insiders say she soon chose to pull the plug on the marriage – with the split coming "totally out of the blue" - and without the actress even meeting with her husband in person for closure.

“A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back by registered mail,” Andrew reveals in the book.

Meghan Markle divorced

Meghan and Trevor first met in 2004, when they met at university. Photo: Getty

Meanwhile, other insiders have spilled the beans on Meghan, calling her “controlling” and a “social climber” – something her half-sister Samantha Grant has said in the past.

Andrew Morton Princess Diana Meghan Markle

Andrew Morton is no stranger to uncovering secrets, after releasing a biography on Princess Diana in 1992. Photo: Getty

For Andrew, who famously penned the Diana: Her True Story-in Her Own Words biography about Prince Harry’s, it seems there’s more than a few similarities between Meghan the the Princess.

Labelling the actress “Princess Diana 2.0”, it’s clear this won’t be the last time Meghan’s past will come under the spotlight.

