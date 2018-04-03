Meghan's hidden ‘party animal’ past revealed

News

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the Markle Sparkle phenomenon that’s seen Meghan Markle do absolutely everything right to win Prince Harry and the public's heart, and pave her way into the royal family.

From her flawless official appearances by her fiance’s side to her effortlessly stylish outfits, the Suits star has quickly cultivated the image of a perfect princess to be.

That might all be about to unravel thanks to bombshell biography Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by royal expert Andrew Morton, which digs deep into Meghan’s past, including her wild nights of boozing and partying.

Meghan Markle biography

Meghan's wild past has been revealed by a new tell-all. Photo: Getty

After uncovering details about how she ended her first marriage to TV producer Trevor Engelson, Meghan’s wild past while at Chicago’s Northwestern University has been revealed.

Meghan, 36, was part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, with one insider claiming she “was a party animal, who enjoyed drinking and staying out late”.

“More sophisticated than most of her contemporaries, Meghan was seen as a cool catch,” revealed Andrew in the biography.

Meghan Markle wedding

Meghan's still a fan of drinks with the girls, sharing this snap of her with bestie Lindsay Roth and model Jessica Stam. Photo: Instagram/lindsayjillroth

“Normally she went for well-dressed Latin boyfriends, but her first boyfriend was Steve, a chiselled, white, 6ft 5in basketball player from Ohio.”

The relationship was short-lived, however, say sources, as Meghan’s partying clashed with the basketballer’s lifestyle.

Single and loving it, Meghan reportedly spiraled into every college kid’s routine of alcohol and fast food – which saw her weight blow out.

They’re not the only insights into Meghan’s past.

While we’ve all seen the snaps of the star’s early appearance on US Deal or No Deal as a briefcase girl, show insiders have revealed that Meghan always had her head screwed on when it came to Hollywood.

Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal

Meghan steered clear of 'super creepy' Trump during her Deal or No Deal days. Photo: Getty

Detailing how then-businessman Donald Trump visited the set, Meghan didn’t flock to the notorious star despite his invitation to the girls to play golf at his courses.

“Meghan was one of the girls who gave him a wide berth,” revealed fellow briefcase girl Tameka Jacobs in the book.

