The bizarre thing Meghan did before meeting the Queen

Meeting your fiance’s family for the first time can be an incredibly daunting experience.

But when his beloved ‘granny’ is actually the Queen of England, there are some serious steps you need to take before you can even sit down for a cuppa together.

According to new book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, by Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, Meghan Markle had to practice the proper way to drink tea, in the lead up to her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

She paid a visit to Rose Tree Cottage teahouse in LA, where according to Morton, she “learned to crook her finger as she held her cup and saucer and sipped her Earl Grey — necessary skills to remember as she dropped a curtsy to her future grandmother-in-law.”

Depending on who you speak to, there are a host of rules to follow when drinking tea the ‘proper’ way, including always sipping from the same place on the cup so you don’t get lipstick stains the whole way across the rim.

Ensuring you always place the tea cup back on its saucer, and stirring in a way that doesn’t see the spoon clink against the side of the cup, are also essential.

Meghan and Harry finally made their way to meet the Queen on one rainy afternoon before they announced their engagement in November.

The former Suits star later referred to the monarch as “an incredible woman” and that she was got very friendly with the Queen’s dogs.

