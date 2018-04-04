'They do not like Camilla': Royal author spills on palace rivalry

They may be all smiles when they’re out together at royal appearances, but according to sources, behind closed doors Prince William and Prince Harry aren't fans of Camilla.

Royal author Tom Bower, who has written the book Rebel Prince: The Power Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, has sensationally claimed that the royal brothers blame Camilla for their father’s actions in the past.

“In public they are all smiles, but behind the scenes they do not like Camilla and see little of each other,” Tom told New Idea.

“This is partly because of what happened to their mother Diana, but also because Charles spent so little time with them when they were younger.

“It’s ironic because Charles complains about the way he was brought up by his parents, but the same thing has happened with his own children.”

It comes after it was revealed that 35-year-old Prince William and 33-year-old Prince Harry could actually stop Camilla becoming Queen of the United Kingdom if it ever came down to it.

When the Queen eventually hands over the reins to Charles, it is thought he will need both Prince William and Harry on board to make Camilla Queen.

Sources however have claimed it’s unclear if they would provide that support as “they are not close” to the Duchess of Cornwall.

“He has little influence over the boys these days beyond the fact that he controls their money,” one of Prince Charles’ friends told the Daily Mail.

“But he’s so absorbed with his own life, with Camilla and the extra work he is accumulating from the Queen and his father, he doesn’t have the time anyway.”

A royal feud was reported between Prince Harry and Camilla back in 2017, after it was claimed that she ‘bad-mouthed’ his now fiancé, Meghan Markle.

According to New Idea, Camilla asked Meghan to meet her while her and Prince Charles were on a tour of Canada, to celebrate the 150th year celebrations there.

Although when she agreed, it’s said she had no idea what was in store for her and was caught “completely off guard” by Camilla’s “hostility”.

A report in Woman’s Day also claimed that Camilla doesn’t like the fact Meghan has previously been married and is a celebrity in her own right.

"She doesn’t do tantrums, but she has considerable influence,” a source told the magazine.

“If she doesn’t get her way, she leans on Charles and Charles acts.”

Camilla hasn’t been afraid to let her feelings be known about her sons-in-law’s romances in the past and she was reportedly behind the reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton split way back in 2007.

At the time it was thought it was due to William’s unwillingness to commit to a relationship, however it’s been claimed that Charles’ second wife, Camilla, may have orchestrated the whole thing.

According to author Christopher Anderson - who wrote the book William and Kate: A Royal Love Story - Camilla was furious that Kate was “sucking up all the attention” at a time when she was trying to win over the public.

Anderson claims Camilla thought Kate wasn’t worthy enough to be welcomed into the royal family.

In his book, Game of Crowns, he wrote: “Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family.

“She is descended from coal miners and her mother was a flight attendant.

“So for all those reasons Camilla never really felt that Kate Middleton as an individual and the Middleton family as a whole were going to be worthy of entering into the Royal Family.

