Sneaky mechanic busted joyriding customer's Mercedes

Meghan Markle proves she’s ageless in unearthed ad

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Like most actresses struggling to make it big, Meghan Markle took whatever jobs she could, whenever she could.

From flipping briefcases in Deal or No Deal (and early encounters with Donald Trump in the process) to racy scenes in teen show 90210, we’ve seen the star’s early path to fame.

Now another one of Meghan’s early acting stints has been revealed – and it’s none other than for a chip commercial that was released in 2009.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry

She's rocking a little less makeup these days, but Meghan looks nearly identical to now. Photo: Youtube/Greg Brown

Despite being nearly 10 years old, Meghan – who is no doubt frantically prepping for her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry – looks remarkably similar to how she does now.

Sporting her trademark freckles, the ad shows Meghan in the supermarket aisle deliberating on her chip choice before a party (let’s face it, we’ve all been there).

Youtube Meghan Markle

We wonder if Meghan's freckles will be on show on her wedding day. Photo: Youtube/Greg Brown

The 36-year-old is forced to rely on her facial expressions as a voiceover, that sounds nothing like Meghan’s voice, explains her dilemma.

Watch the video above to see what happens.

