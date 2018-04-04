Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dad 'bond' over secret phone calls

News

However, it seems the pair have managed to form a friendship after bonding over a series of late night phone conversations.

The 33-year-old Prince, who claimed that the royals were the ‘family she’s never had’ in a BBC Radio 4 show over Christmas, is said to have won Meghan’s 73-year-old father over with his kind personality.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry is said to have won Meghan Markle's dad over with secret phone calls. Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, is said to be walking her down the aisle on May 19th. Photo: Instagram/Meghan Markle

“Tom thinks he’s a great guy,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“He is well aware he’s not usually the type to her invited to events like this, given he’s fled bankruptcy in the US and is hiding out in Mexico, but nothing is going to stop him watching his little princess become a real-life royal.”

It’s also claimed that Thomas was delighted when he got the invitation for the loved-up couple’s wedding.

Thomas is a former lighting director who moved to Mexico after filing for bankruptcy and has been there ever since.

He is said to have met Prince Harry once, while the couple were in Toronto together and approved of the royal.

Thomas is said to be ‘terrified’ about walking his daughter down the aisle on May 19th at the couple’s lavish Windsor Castle wedding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry in just a few weeks' time. Photo: Getty Images

“I know how proud he will be to take her arm and walk her down that aisle. , Thomas Markle Jr said in Andrew Morton’s book ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess’.

“But I also know how terrified he will be.

“If he doesn’t go, he will regret it for the rest of his life.

“He is not just representing his family, he is representing America.”

