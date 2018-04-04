News

Prince Charles and Camilla touch down in Brisbane

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Prince Charles and Camilla have touched down in Brisbane ahead of their appearance at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games tonight.

The 69-year-old future king and the 70-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, looked cheerful as they stepped off the Royal Australian Air Force plane on to a wet and blustery Queensland tarmac, with Camilla clutching on to an umbrella.

Prince Charles will read out the message from the Queen at the event, which has been held in the baton and carried around Australia and the rest of the world.

Camilla

Prince Charles and Camilla have touched down in Brisbane. Photo: Getty Images

Charles and Camilla in Brisbane

Camilla smiled as she grasped on to an umbrella outside Old Government House in Queensland. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles

Prince Charles was greet with a 12-gun salute. Photo: Getty Images

Senator James McGrath and Minister Cameron Dick welcomed the royals off the plane, before they were whisked into a waiting car and off to Old Government House in Brisbane.

The royal couple were greeted at Old Government House, where Camilla clung on to her umbrella just in case she was spontaneously caught in a downpour.

Minister Peter Dutton, who was there to represent the Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, shook hands with the couple before they were ushered to sign a visitor book and posed for photographs.

The royals were formally welcomed with a 12-gun salute before walking through the botanic gardens to greet members of the public who had been waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the couple.

Prince Charles and Camilla will then visit Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, where they will meet with families and children.

They will then be taken to the Gold Coast, there they will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Camilla's trip to Australia will be a whirlwind however, as she is set to depart on Friday, while her husband, Prince Charles will stay on and visit Bundaberg, Darwin and Cairns.

Prince Charles and Camilla in Brisbane

Charles and Camilla signed a visitor book at Old Government House. Photo: 7 News Gold Coast

Brisbane royals

The royals posed for photos in Old Government House. Photo: 7 News Gold Coast

Camilla and Charles

Camilla put on a hat before going to meet the public in front of the Old Government House. Photo: 7 News Gold Coast

