Awkward 'tense moment' between the royals caught on camera

They’re the usually stoic royals who always look picture-perfect in every photo but the Spanish royal family were caught on camera having an altercation on Easter Sunday.

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Easter service at Palma Cathedral in Majorca on Sunday with her husband, King Felipe and her two children, Leonor, 12, and Sofia, 10.

However, while the royals may have come across as happy families outside the church, King Felipe’s mother, Sofia of Spain put an end to that inside.

In the footage, Sofia had her arms around both Leonor and Sofia, while standing beside their father, King Felipe.

She looked like she was ready for waiting photographers to get an adorable snap of her with her beloved grandchildren.

However, things took a different turn when their mother, Queen Letizia, stepped in front of her and attempted to take Sofia’s arm off Leanor’s shoulder.

Sofia appears to try to shove Queen Letizia’s hand away in the video but Leanor then steps in and takes both of the women’s hands off her.

King Felipe and his father both looked taken aback by what they were witnessing but did nothing to diffuse the situation.

The incident has since gone viral in Spain, with numerous newspapers commenting on the awkward encounter.

“As is obvious from the footage, the situation was most uncomfortable for King Felipe VI, who tried to mediate as his father looked on with great surprise,” a report in Diario de Mallorca said.

The fiasco was also described as a 'tense scene' by El Pais.

The royals have remained quiet on the matter and were pictured on Tuesday at a service to remember the death of Conde de Barcelona, King Felipe’s grandfather.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram