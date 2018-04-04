Camilla's hilarious opening ceremony gaffe

While filled with spectacular performances and dance routines, the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony stretched on for two hours on Wednesday night, which may have been a tad too long for the Duchess of Cornwall.

In an unfortunate gaffe, Camilla was caught somewhat off guard while former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie gave his official welcome to her and her husband Prince Charles.

As the camera panned over to the royal guests of honour, 70-year-old Camilla was seen flicking through a pamphlet, seemingly unaware that she was being addressed on stage.

It didn’t take her long to realise the mistake however, and she quickly put everything down and was ready and listening the next time the camera flicked over to capture her reaction to the speech.

Camilla and Charles were invited to the Gold Coast as representatives of the Crown, and Charles officially opened the Games - and closed the night's ceremony - shortly after Mr Beattie vacated the stage.

The next in line to the throne read out the message Queen Elizabeth enclosed inside the Games' baton before it left London for its 230,000km journey 388 days ago.

Viewers of the opening ceremony were treated to a 20-minute opening performance featuring spectacular Indigenous dance, and a live rendition of Christine Anu’s iconic tune, My Island Home.

The stadium was later transformed into a giant beach for a song by Ricki-Lee Coulter, that starred an appearance from some of the Gold Coasts volunteer lifeguards.

After the national teams were introduced to the crowds, a traditional smoking ceremony was performed and Delta Goodrem was invited to sing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Brisbane on Wednesday morning after spending a couple of days on a secret holiday in Gundagai, in regional NSW.

After managing to slip into the country unnoticed, they enjoyed a stay at their friend's cattle station before jetting off to Queensland where they were welcomed at Old Government House and met by members of the public in Brisbane's botanic gardens.

