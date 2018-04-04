News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sneaky mechanic busted taking joyride customer's Mercedes
Sneaky mechanic busted joyriding customer's Mercedes

Camilla's hilarious opening ceremony gaffe

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

While filled with spectacular performances and dance routines, the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony stretched on for two hours on Wednesday night, which may have been a tad too long for the Duchess of Cornwall.

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
4:33

'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
2:46

Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
0:38

Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
Stranger Things Creators SLAM Allegations They Stole Show's Plot
2:18

Stranger Things Creators SLAM Allegations They Stole Show's Plot
RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
3:04

RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
The Kardashians FIRE BACK At Blac Chyna Over Defamation Lawsuit
2:07

The Kardashians FIRE BACK At Blac Chyna Over Defamation Lawsuit
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Courtroom BATTLES Continue!
2:18

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Courtroom BATTLES Continue!
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
 

In an unfortunate gaffe, Camilla was caught somewhat off guard while former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie gave his official welcome to her and her husband Prince Charles.

As the camera panned over to the royal guests of honour, 70-year-old Camilla was seen flicking through a pamphlet, seemingly unaware that she was being addressed on stage.

Camilla was caught off guard, flicking through a pamphlet. Photo: Getty

She didn't seem to realise that the former premier was addressing her. Photo: Seven

It didn’t take her long to realise the mistake however, and she quickly put everything down and was ready and listening the next time the camera flicked over to capture her reaction to the speech.

Camilla and Charles were invited to the Gold Coast as representatives of the Crown, and Charles officially opened the Games - and closed the night's ceremony - shortly after Mr Beattie vacated the stage.

The next in line to the throne read out the message Queen Elizabeth enclosed inside the Games' baton before it left London for its 230,000km journey 388 days ago.

It didn't take her long to recover though. Photo: Seven

Charles officially opened the Games after reading out the Queen's message. Photo: Seven

Viewers of the opening ceremony were treated to a 20-minute opening performance featuring spectacular Indigenous dance, and a live rendition of Christine Anu’s iconic tune, My Island Home.

The stadium was later transformed into a giant beach for a song by Ricki-Lee Coulter, that starred an appearance from some of the Gold Coasts volunteer lifeguards.

After the national teams were introduced to the crowds, a traditional smoking ceremony was performed and Delta Goodrem was invited to sing.

The night included a performance by Christine Anu. Photo: Seven

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Brisbane on Wednesday morning after spending a couple of days on a secret holiday in Gundagai, in regional NSW.

After managing to slip into the country unnoticed, they enjoyed a stay at their friend's cattle station before jetting off to Queensland where they were welcomed at Old Government House and met by members of the public in Brisbane's botanic gardens.

Charles and Camilla also visited a children's hospital before the opening ceremony. Photo: Getty

Camilla and Charles opening ceremony

They were guests of honour and sat next to the Prime Minister during the ceremony. Photo: Getty


Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top