Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby

While the world eagerly awaits the birth of Kate Middleton’s third child, Kensington Palace has gone into full security mode.

The security team are reportedly already onsite at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London for the imminent arrival of the future prince or princess.

“Security does regular sweeps of the room, then it’s resealed each time with tamper-proof tape,” an insider told Harper’s Bazaar.

“It’s a high-security operation. Even the crawl space above the room is checked regularly.”

This is Kate’s third time giving birth at the Lindo Wing and staff and security seem to have the planning operation down to a tee.

The outside of the Lindo Wing has been painted in anticipation of the baby’s arrival and it’s only a matter of time before the railings go up to keep well-wishers at bay.

Kate will reportedly give birth in a maternity suite, which costs up to $10,000 a night.

"The room is all booked, the team are ready and everyone is just waiting for the baby to come,” a source told Vanity Fair.

“They have had two very positive experiences at the Lindo Wing so it’s the No. 1 choice.

"She knows the team and she feels like she’s in very safe hands.”

There’s also reports that Kate has a ‘baby team’ on standby at her Kensington Palace home.

They are reportedly all set and ready to go whenever she goes into labour.

The team is said to include her mother, Carole, a press liaison officer and security.

When Kate eventually does go into labour, it’s claimed the Lindo Wing will only be given five minutes notice before her arrival to prepare, to make sure nobody leaks it to the media.

