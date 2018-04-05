News

Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Melania Trump has weathered more scandal than any woman should – and on a very public stage, too.

From her husband Donald Trump’s infamous “grab ‘em by the p**y” comments to the latest scandal that’s seen two women allege affairs, Melania has kept a smile on her face and she’s continued to accompany the President on his duties.

However insiders say it’s a very different story behind closed doors, and the first lady is fuming.

Melania Donald Trump

Insiders claim Melania has been left humiliated by her husband's scandals. Photo: Getty

"Melania has always had one cardinal rule: Don't embarrass me,” a source told In Touch.

“Even before he became President it's been one humiliating story after another."

Melania’s marriage is sure to have been rocked after adult actress Stormy Daniels went public with allegations of a months-long affair with Trump in 2006, just after the first lady welcomed the couple’s son.

As sordid details emerged during Stormy’s headline-grabbing 60 Minutes interview, including revelations of spanking, and how Trump compared the porn star to his daughter Ivanka, Melania kept a dignified silence.

Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes

Stormy didn't hold back as she revealed all about her alleged affair with Trump. Photo: 60 Minutes

The first lady didn’t even bat a public eyelid when another woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal issued a public apology to Melania for her part in an alleged 10-month affair during which she says Trump tried to pay her for sex.

Karen McDougal Donald Trump

Like Stormy, ex-model Karen claims she had an affair with Trump, soon after Melania gave birth to their son. Photo: CNN

Privately though, insiders say the whole debacle has been 'mortifying' for Melania, and she’s fed up with having to deal with Trump’s scandals.

"Melania doesn't want her family… to have to deal with these vulgar reports,” adds the source.

“She's at the end of her rope."

