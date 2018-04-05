News

Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be

Prince Philip is 'in good spirits' after undergoing major hip surgery yesterday.

The 96-year-old was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Wednesday, after being in pain for months.  

"The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Prince Philip

Prince Philip is said to be recovering well in hospital. Photo: Getty Images

“He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage.

“His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days.

“He is comfortable and in good spirits."

The palace announced on Wednesday that the prince, who retired from his royal duties last year, would be undergoing the major operation.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Further updates will be issued when appropriate.”

Prince Philip and the Queen

The 96-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images

It comes after questions were raised about the Duke of Edinburgh’s health when he missed the Queen’s annual Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor over the weekend.

Instead of having her husband by her side, the Queen was accompanied by extended members of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara Phillips.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has an issue with his hip which is affecting his mobility,” an insider told The Express at the time.

“There’s no cause for alarm but frankly he’s a proud man and doesn’t want to appear crocked in public.

Prince Philip in hospital

The prince is said to be in 'good spirits' as he recovers in hospital. Photo: Getty Images

“He’s not called the Iron Duke for nothing.”

The Easter tradition wasn’t the only thing the Duke missed though, as he was also absent from the Maundy service last week - where the Queen hands out money to local people - and an appearance at Windsor Castle to mark his son, Prince Andrew’s new job as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Despite stepping down from his royal duties last year, the Prince is still a very active member of the royal family and is even said to have attended more events that the Queen last year.

However, his health has been an ongoing issue since last year, when he was admitted to hospital in June for an infection.

