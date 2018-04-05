News

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale

This is the shocking moment frantic shoppers break a glass screen wall to try and force their way inside a Victoria’s Secret store to buy cut-price sexy knickers.

An eyewitness with a smartphone filmed security staff struggling to hold back customers desperate to get their hands on the raunchy lingerie.

Long queues had gather ahead of the promotion in the city of Kota Kinabalu in north-eastern Malaysia's Sabah State.

Shoppers break glass screen wall

Shoppers have been caught on camera breaking a glass screen wall at a Victoria's Secret shop. Photo: Australscope

The Victoria’s Secret outlet was offering a special discount on their Fresh Escape Mist Collection, pricing it at $10 instead of the usual $26.

The video footage, now proving popular with viewers on social media, shows a big unruly crowd trying to force their way into the store at a shopping centre in the city.

Worried workers, unsure that they could cope with the chaos, can be seen trying to close their doors in an attempt to hold back the flood of shoppers.

Many online commentators slammed the shoppers, accusing them of acting in an uncivilized and pushy manner in their determination to take advantage of a bargain.

Shoppers at Victoria's Secret

Shoppers were frantically trying to get into the store to buy the discounted goods. Photo: Australscope

But netizen '@dkManeyMohd' blamed store managers for failing to anticipate the high demand and coming up with a strategy to deal with it.

"Pity the women who are actually 100% supporting your product. They shouldn’t be treated like this," she said.

Long lines reportedly formed outside the store before the promotion began at 10am while the store ended up closing its doors early for the day after it ended at 3pm.

