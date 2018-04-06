Melania’s secret breakup from Trump revealed

She’s stayed steadfastly by his side despite allegations of affairs, but a bombshell new book claims Melania has walked out on Donald before – and it was all over another woman.

Ronald Kessler's bombshell new book The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game has revealed the path to romance didn’t run smooth for the pair, with Melania having doubts about the couple’s relationship from the beginning.

Melania famously met Trump at a New York Fashion Week party while he was on a date with another woman.

"He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him," Melania told Harper’s Bazaar of their first meeting.

"I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.'”

The couple began seeing each other, but Ronald claims Melania was left fuming after she visited Trump’s New York apartment before a planned trip to the mogul’s Mar-a-Lago estate, only to spot his ex-girlfriend Kara Young coming out.

“He had dated Kara for almost two years, and what did Melania do? She broke up with him,” Ronald told People.

“She said, ‘Screw that, I don’t care about all his billions of dollars, I am breaking up,’ and she called [Donald’s former butler Tony Senecal] at Mar-a-Lago to send all her clothes back.”

However the businessman managed to woo Melania back, and the couple quickly reconciled.

“The next week, she was back,” butler Tony Senecal revealed in the book.

“When she called me, her suitcases were still on the plane in New York. When they came back and she came back, I just carried them back into the mansion kind of laughing.”

The revelations come following Melania’s previous comments that the pair never fight - although that's yet to be re-addressed in the wake of adult star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal both claiming they've had affairs with the President.

“We don’t have fights,” the first lady said in a 2016 interview. “I’m with my own brains; he’s with his own brains.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram