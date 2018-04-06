Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming to Australia

She’s won over the hearts of people everywhere with her incredible fashion, ability to shine a light on women’s rights, and how adorable she is with Prince Harry.

And now Australian fans will be able to get up close and personal with future Duchess Meghan Markle, as it's believed she'll be coming to Australia for the Invictus Games in October.

While Kensington Palace are yet to release a statement confirming the royal couple’s plans to travel Down Under, the bride and groom are due to watch the UK team trials for the Games in Bath this week.

The Invictus Games are extremely close to Prince Harry's heart, after he founded the international Paralympic-style sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

He visited Sydney last year to spruik the upcoming contest in October, and both he and Meghan attended the 2017 Games in Toronto. Their decision to attend the time trials this week further suggests they will be interested in following the team's progress all the way to Australia.

Sydney is the fourth city to host the Invictus Games - after London in 2014 and Orlando in 2016 - and they're set to take place from October 20 to 29, with 500 competitors from 18 nations due to take part.

The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding for all those who serve their country.

The 33-year-old Prince and his 36-year-old former Suits actress fiancée will join the UK's Games hopefuls on Friday at England's University of Bath Sports Training Village, as they try out on the athletics track, before meeting those taking part in the indoor sitting volleyball trials.

The UK team trials are being run by Help for Heroes, with support from the Ministry of Defence, the Royal British Legion and the Endeavour Fund, and will be hosted at the University of Bath over four days.

They will see more than 400 competitors battle for the 72 places available on the UK team.

With extra reporting from AAP

