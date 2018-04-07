'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17

French model Thylane Blondeau, dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world,” was feeling sentimental on her 17th birthday.

The teen shared a precious childhood photo, one that will look very familiar to most people.

It was the picture that catapulted her to fame aged just six and led to her being crowned a future star.

The L’Oréal brand ambassador is already a modelling pro, having walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier when she was only four-years-old and appearing on the cover of Vogue Enfants, a supplement in Vogue Paris, at age six.

Aged 10 Thylane ignited controversy for being risqué in a photoshoot for Vogue Paris which many people branded 'disgraceful' and 'irresponsible'.

The drama however didn’t faze her though — in September last year, the teen, who is represented by IMG Models, sat front row during New York Fashion Week at Michael Kors alongside Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis.

A month later she walked the runway at Le Defile L’Oréal Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

She's also just been unveiled as the face of French brand Juicy Couture for its SS18 campaign.

The rising star also has 2million followers on Instagram.

It's quite a list of achievements for a seventeen-year-old.

