News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Single mum supports teenage daughter by being paid to date
Single mum supports teenage daughter by being paid to date

Royal secret to shake Princess Mary's marriage

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They may look like they have the ultimate fairytale relationship from the outside, but new details about Princess Mary and Prince Frederik’s marriage is set to blow that apart.

Packed Suitcases Lead To Walt Disney World Surprise
1:23

Packed Suitcases Lead To Walt Disney World Surprise
New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
1:33

New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
2:05

Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
Artist Paints Forest Scene in Spray Paint
4:37

Artist Paints Forest Scene in Spray Paint
Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
6:08

Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
Paul Burrell has a reading by a celebrity medium on I'm A Celeb
0:56

Paul Burrell has a reading by a celebrity medium on I'm A Celeb
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
1:31

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's insane beach bodies
0:17

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's insane beach bodies
Rare footage of the Queen at the age of 13 emerges
0:37

Rare footage of the Queen at the age of 13 emerges
The Ultimate Family Bike
1:20

The Ultimate Family Bike
Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
0:54

Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
 

According to New Idea, a new tell-all book is about to be released by Mikael Rosanes, who is the ex-husband of the niece of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Camilla af Rosenborg.

It’s believed the book contains an explosive secret about Prince Frederik and the Danish royal family that has never been revealed before and the palace are said to be in damage control.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik

A new book is said to be causing turmoil in the Danish royal family. Photo: Getty Images

“It’s something which has not been told earlier, and it will surprise you all,” Mikael told the publication.

Indeed, the bombshell is the last thing Princess Mary and Prince Frederik need at the moment, as they are believed to be preparing to become king and queen.

Tasmanian-born Mary, who wed Prince Fredeik in a lavish ceremony in 2004, is reportedly being put through her paces by none other than Queen Margrethe, who is said to be keen to prepare the royal for her new role.

There have been mumblings amongst royal insiders for months now about Princess Mary and Prince Frederik taking over the throne and perhaps the secret in the book touches on their new positions?

Princess Mary

It's believed Princess Mary and the Danish palace are in damage control. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik

It's thought that Princess Mary and Prince Frederik are preparing to become king and queen. Photo: Getty Images

Rumours intensified last month when Princess Mary was pictured appearing alongside Queen Margrethe for a celebration at Greve Museum, where the 46-year-old looked like she was taking in a lot of pointers from the Queen.

“When Queen Margrethe brings Mary to an event she has been attending herself for years, it is her very clear way of saying to her daughter-in-law ‘This is something you will be taking on yourself one day’,” a royal insider told Woman’s Day.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top