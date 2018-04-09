The reason Melania refuses to divorce Trump

Donald Trump is said to have broken the one cardinal rule his wife Melania has when it comes to their marriage – don’t embarrass her.

Following months of headlines over the President’s alleged affairs with adult actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, there’s been endless speculation over the state of Trump’s marriage.

Insiders say those wondering what Melania’s next step will be should wonder no more – she’s staying put.

“Anybody that’s expecting Melania to leave Donald and file for divorce is in for a long wait,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“But, don’t take her refusal to end her marriage as a sign of weakness. It’s the exact opposite if anything.”

Melania's been married to Trump for 12 years, and has stayed steadfastly smiling by his side through his Presidential campaign, and allegations of sexism and affairs.

However it’s not loyalty to her husband that’s keeping her in the marriage, say sources, it’s the couple’s 12-year-old son.

It’s something Melania made very clear when she finally broke her silence last month over the affair allegations.

After months of refusing to comment publicly, the first lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Clifford revealed Melania had other priorities.

"She's focused on being a mum and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” Stephanie told MSNBC.

Stephanie then issued her own tweet, urging people to be mindful of the first family amongst all the gossip.

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

Sources say Melania knows all too well how easy it would be to walk away – but the first lady’s main priority is her son.

“She certainly wouldn’t have to worry about money or status if she did,” adds the source.

“But she refuses to take the easy way out if it means it could cause… any kind of upset, so she has vowed to tough it out and stay with Donald, no matter what.”

