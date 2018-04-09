News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen

The reason Melania refuses to divorce Trump

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Donald Trump is said to have broken the one cardinal rule his wife Melania has when it comes to their marriage – don’t embarrass her.

SCANDALOUS Details About Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Affair With This Reality Sta
3:04

SCANDALOUS Details About Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Affair With This Reality Sta
Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
1:02

Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
Beyonce Dropping Out of Coachella, Tracy Morgan's Kardashian Sex Fantasy, Obama KiteSurfing!? -DR
7:58

Beyonce Dropping Out of Coachella, Tracy Morgan's Kardashian Sex Fantasy, Obama KiteSurfing!? -DR
President Trump Pays His Respects At The Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial
4:13

President Trump Pays His Respects At The Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial
Melania Trump escapes White House on SNL
1:11

Melania Trump escapes White House on SNL
President Donald J. Trump’s Weekly Address March 10, 2017
4:38

President Donald J. Trump’s Weekly Address March 10, 2017
Widow of Soldier Killed in Niger Confirms Donald Trump Said ‘He Knew What He Signed Up For’
1:36

Widow of Soldier Killed in Niger Confirms Donald Trump Said ‘He Knew What He Signed Up For’
President Trump Announces H.R. McMaster as New National Security Adviser
2:33

President Trump Announces H.R. McMaster as New National Security Adviser
President Trump Declares His New Commitment To NATO
4:10

President Trump Declares His New Commitment To NATO
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Have an Excuse for Their Ill-Timed Instagram
1:32

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Have an Excuse for Their Ill-Timed Instagram
Lin-Manuel Miranda Tells Trump He’s Going ‘Straight to Hell’ for Response to Puerto Rico Disaster
1:31

Lin-Manuel Miranda Tells Trump He’s Going ‘Straight to Hell’ for Response to Puerto Rico Disaster
President Trump Addresses The Nation About First Overseas Trip
3:07

President Trump Addresses The Nation About First Overseas Trip
 

Following months of headlines over the President’s alleged affairs with adult actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, there’s been endless speculation over the state of Trump’s marriage.

Insiders say those wondering what Melania’s next step will be should wonder no more – she’s staying put.

Donald Trump Melania

After 12 years of marriage, insiders say Melania doesn't have any plans to split with Trump. Photo: Getty

“Anybody that’s expecting Melania to leave Donald and file for divorce is in for a long wait,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“But, don’t take her refusal to end her marriage as a sign of weakness. It’s the exact opposite if anything.”

Melania's been married to Trump for 12 years, and has stayed steadfastly smiling by his side through his Presidential campaign, and allegations of sexism and affairs.

Porn star Stormy claims she had an affair with the President years ago. Photo: Getty

However it’s not loyalty to her husband that’s keeping her in the marriage, say sources, it’s the couple’s 12-year-old son.

Melania Donald Barron Trump

Melania has revealed in a statement her family is her first priority. Photo: Getty

It’s something Melania made very clear when she finally broke her silence last month over the affair allegations.

After months of refusing to comment publicly, the first lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Clifford revealed Melania had other priorities.

"She's focused on being a mum and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” Stephanie told MSNBC.

Stephanie then issued her own tweet, urging people to be mindful of the first family amongst all the gossip.



Sources say Melania knows all too well how easy it would be to walk away – but the first lady’s main priority is her son.

“She certainly wouldn’t have to worry about money or status if she did,” adds the source.

“But she refuses to take the easy way out if it means it could cause… any kind of upset, so she has vowed to tough it out and stay with Donald, no matter what.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top