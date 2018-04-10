The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen

News

While the royal family are no doubt on high alert, there’s actually one surprising civilian who is standing poised, ready and waiting for the call to be by the Duchess’ side soon after she gives birth.

She was one of the first people in the world to meet Prince George after his arrival in 2013, and cooed over Princess Charlotte before she was officially introduced to the world in 2015.

Kate Middleton baby

Kate is due any day, but there's one woman who is likely to meet the new arrival before the Queen even does. Photo: Getty

And it’s none other than the Duchess’ personal hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker.

Despite only being in Kate’s life since 2012, Amanda is the Duchess’ most trusted hair stylists, and has tended to her locks after the birth of both babies.

With Kate notoriously quick out of hospital following her previous births – she left the Lindo Wing just 10 hours after welcoming Princess Charlotte – Amanda has been called to the hospital before Kate and Wills’ family even have a chance to meet the new arrival in the past.

Amanda Tucker Cook hair

Amanda has been tending to Kate's locks for six years. Photo: Getty

Yep, that means Amanda even beats out the Queen when it comes to meeting the latest heir.

With all eyes on Kate, Wills and baby number three when they finally emerge after the birth, it’s no wonder the Duchess wants to make sure she’s doesn’t have to worry about her hair.

Kate Middleton Prince William baby

A day after giving birth to Prince George, Kate had flawless locks as she faced the world with her new son. Photo: Getty

“Amanda is an expert at what Kate loves - full glossy blow dries that hold,” a source told Daily Mail.

Amanda, who has also accompanied Kate on various official tours overseas, is one of the couple’s trusted inner circle.

Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte

Kate rocked perfectly styled curls after Princess Charlotte's birth. Photo: Getty

She's tended to Prince Harry and Prince William’s hair since they were children.

But anyone thinking of enlisting Amanda's royalty-endorsed styling skills, beware. She charges a hefty $550 per day.

