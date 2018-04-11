The world’s media and royal fans will soon be camped in front of the Lindo Wing of London’s St Mary’s Hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge is due to welcome her third child any day now.

WATCH: Inside the ward where Kate will give birth

It’s the same exclusive maternity ward where Kate gave birth to future King of England Prince George and little sister Princess Charlotte, and where Prince William and Prince Harry were born.

Offering suites with private en suite bathrooms, artwork, fresh blooms, a ‘world-class’ nursing staff and chef cooked meals it also comes with a pretty big price tag.

In its current brochure online The Lindo Wing advertises a range of private modern rooms with en suites, or actual ‘hotel-like’ suites and deluxe accommodation.

There is free TV, radio, an in-room fridge and wifi, just like any other hotel, and a choice of daily newspaper each morning.

But it’s their extensive chef-cooked menu that really takes the cake – if you haven’t had the joy of trying hospital food before, don’t hold your breathe.

“Our talented chefs prepare all meals on site to order,” the brochure reads. “We also offer a range of optional extras, including our popular afternoon tea service.”

As with many private healthcare facilities the hospital gives you the choice of consultant from their ‘world-class’ team.

When Princess Charlotte was born for example, Kate had a handful of midwives and medical staff on hand, led by consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston.

More than a dozen experts – including theatre staff, lab technician, a replacement anaesthetists and 23 paediatricians – in case of emergencies.

“We know that parents-to-be want a trusted team that understands their personal situation and requirements,” The Lindo Wing’s website reads.

And what does all this cost?

A normal double standard room costs $10,500, plus $2,000 for an additional night, according to the most recent pricing listed online.

Of course, deluxe rooms and suites are more expensive with both the deluxe package and the price of a suite of two rooms (only available by application) come in at $11,500 each for a one-night stay.

Just yesterday press barriers were spotted being assembled outside the Lindo Wing.

The Duchess of Cambridge is due this month, though the exact date has never been released by Kensington Palace.

Royal correspondent at HELLO! and Royal expert Emily Nash, tweeted that the barriers had gone up up outside the private wing where the Duchess is due to give birth.

“Barriers have gone up outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington in preparation for the world’s media, but won’t be in use until the Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted in labour," she wrote.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram