News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
WATCH: Inside the ward where Kate will give birth
WATCH: Inside the ward where Kate will give birth
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want wedding gifts

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They may have some of the top dignitaries in the world about to celebrate their wedding with them but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not want any gifts.

Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder
1:43

Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials
0:55

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
4:36

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
6:24

Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
4:40

Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
Brit Awards RIGGED Against Little Mix? Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi in Social Media Return -DR
7:12

Brit Awards RIGGED Against Little Mix? Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi in Social Media Return -DR
 

Instead, it’s been revealed that the 33-year-old royal and his 36-year-old former actress fiancé, Meghan Markle, will take donations from guests to give to seven of their chosen charities.

“Prince Harry and Ms Markle have personally chosen seven charities to benefit from donations marking their wedding,” Kensington Palace wrote in an Instagram post.

Prince Harry and MEghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't want wedding gifts. Photo: Getty Images

“The couple have selected causes they are passionate about, reflecting their shared values.”

The charities include The Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA) which supports children living with HIV and their families.

Homeless charity Crisis has also been chosen by the loved up royal couple.

Crisis aims to get homeless people off the streets and rebuild their lives.

Next up is the Myna Mahila Foundation, which strives ‘to empower women and break taboos about menstruation in India’, according to the social enterprise’s Instagram page.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is also set to benefit from Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

Royal wedding

The royal lovebirds have instead chosen seven charities to donate money to. Photo: Getty Images

The charity supports children of fallen soldiers in the armed forces.

StreetGames, which aims to promote sports in disadvantaged communities, has also been picked as one of the seven charities that will mark Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

Also selected by the bride and groom is marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage which aims to protect the ocean and the wildlife.

And finally, donations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be presented to the Wilderness Foundation UK, which promotes wild nature and building ‘resilience in vulnerable teenagers’.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top