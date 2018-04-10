Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want wedding gifts

They may have some of the top dignitaries in the world about to celebrate their wedding with them but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not want any gifts.

Instead, it’s been revealed that the 33-year-old royal and his 36-year-old former actress fiancé, Meghan Markle, will take donations from guests to give to seven of their chosen charities.

“Prince Harry and Ms Markle have personally chosen seven charities to benefit from donations marking their wedding,” Kensington Palace wrote in an Instagram post.

“The couple have selected causes they are passionate about, reflecting their shared values.”

The charities include The Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA) which supports children living with HIV and their families.

Homeless charity Crisis has also been chosen by the loved up royal couple.

Crisis aims to get homeless people off the streets and rebuild their lives.

Next up is the Myna Mahila Foundation, which strives ‘to empower women and break taboos about menstruation in India’, according to the social enterprise’s Instagram page.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is also set to benefit from Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

The charity supports children of fallen soldiers in the armed forces.

StreetGames, which aims to promote sports in disadvantaged communities, has also been picked as one of the seven charities that will mark Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

Also selected by the bride and groom is marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage which aims to protect the ocean and the wildlife.

And finally, donations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be presented to the Wilderness Foundation UK, which promotes wild nature and building ‘resilience in vulnerable teenagers’.

