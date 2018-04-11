TV show contestant loses thousands after mispronouncing this word

A game show contestant missed out on $9,000 after mispronouncing this one simple word.

Jonny appeared on the US version of the Wheel of Fortune on Monday night, when he made the awkward faux pas.

While Jonny managed to get every letter on the board right, he slipped up when he went to read out the whole phrase.

The board read ‘Flamenco dance lessons’, but when Jonny went to say it out loud, he pronounced it as ‘Flamingo dance lessons’.

A flamenco is a Spanish dance, while a flamingo is a pink bird.

Jonny thought he had hit the jackpot, however the host swiftly moved on to the next contestant, asking her to read the phrase aloud.

The look on Jonny’s face in the video above says it all really.

He was forced to look on as one of his fellow contestants read the phrase out with the right pronunciation and nabbed his $9,000 winnings.

Fortunately for him, the phrase didn’t mark the end of the game for him and he went on to win a pretty nice sum of $24,000.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram